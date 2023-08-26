EU brings down the hammer on big tech as tough rules kick in

Brussels-The world’s major tech titans must crack down on illegal content and keep European users safe online from Friday, when far-reaching EU rules force digital firms to fall into line. The landmark Digital Services Act (DSA) compels tech companies to better police content to protect European users against disinformation and hate speech. And it also demands the firms are more transparent about their services, algorithms and how ads are targeted. The first phase of the regulation came into force on Friday, affecting 19 “very large” digital platforms including social media networks, websites and online retailers with at least 45 million monthly active users in the European Union. They are: Alibaba AliExpress, Amazon Store, Apple AppStore, Booking.com, Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram, Google’s Maps, Play, and Shopping, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter (rebranded as X), Wikipedia, YouTube and Zalando as well as Bing and Google Search. Many inside and outside of the EU hope the DSA will be a beacon for other countries to take similar action and bring more regulatory oversight of big tech worldwide. “These systemic platforms play a very, very important role in our daily life and it is really the time now for Europe, for us, to set our own rules,” the EU’s top tech enforcer, industry commissioner Thierry Breton, said in a video posted online.