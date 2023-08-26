Fakhar Shah unveils visionary plan for technological growth across Asia

LAHORE -Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President of the Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB), has unveiled an ambitious strategy to harness advanced technology for the progressive evolution of baseball within Asian nations, including Pakistan.
Warmly received by PFB officials and esteemed players at Lahore Airport, Fakhar Shah expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the divine for a successful visit of American. He framed this journey as a continuum of the mission spearheaded by his late father, Syed Khawar Shah - the visionary catalyst behind Pakistan’s baseball inception.
In a conversation with media, the PFB president elucidated his vision, underpinned by the powerful combination of maternal blessings and his role as the Vice President of the Baseball Federation of Asia. He pledged to orchestrate the utilization of state-of-the-art technology to amplify baseball’s growth across other Asian nations, with Pakistan at the forefront of this transformative initiative.
He announced the establishment of Khawar Shah Baseball and Sports Academies, which will find their homes in Hyderabad, Karachi, and Faisalabad, complementing the existing network of baseball academies throughout the nation.
Moreover, Fakhar Shah unveiled an array of forthcoming initiatives. Notably, a comprehensive baseball umpiring course and a coaching program for the innovative Baseball5 game are slated for next month.