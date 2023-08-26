Fakhar Shah unveils visionary plan for technological growth across Asia

LAHORE -Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, Presi­dent of the Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB), has unveiled an ambitious strategy to harness advanced technology for the progressive evolution of base­ball within Asian nations, in­cluding Pakistan.

Warmly received by PFB of­ficials and esteemed players at Lahore Airport, Fakhar Shah ex­pressed his heartfelt gratitude to the divine for a successful visit of American. He framed this journey as a continuum of the mission spearheaded by his late father, Syed Khawar Shah - the visionary catalyst behind Paki­stan’s baseball inception.

In a conversation with media, the PFB president elucidated his vision, underpinned by the pow­erful combination of maternal blessings and his role as the Vice President of the Baseball Feder­ation of Asia. He pledged to or­chestrate the utilization of state-of-the-art technology to amplify baseball’s growth across other Asian nations, with Pakistan at the forefront of this transforma­tive initiative.

He announced the establish­ment of Khawar Shah Baseball and Sports Academies, which will find their homes in Hyder­abad, Karachi, and Faisalabad, complementing the existing network of baseball academies throughout the nation.

Moreover, Fakhar Shah un­veiled an array of forthcom­ing initiatives. Notably, a com­prehensive baseball umpiring course and a coaching program for the innovative Baseball5 game are slated for next month.