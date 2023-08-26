Saturday, August 26, 2023
FAO Animal Disease Surveillance team visits UVAS

Staff Reporter
August 26, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Animal Disease Surveillance team led by Regional Surveillance Coordinator Emergency Center for Trans-boundary Disease Dr Gael Lamielle along with Project Director Dr Muhammad Afzal from Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) paid a visit to the University of Veteri­nary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) here on Friday. They also had a meeting with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and other senior faculty mem­bers of the university at City Campus. They sought suggestion from UVAS experts that how to strengthen disease surveillance system in Pakistan.

