FAO Animal Disease Surveillance team visits UVAS

LAHORE - Animal Disease Surveillance team led by Regional Surveillance Coordinator Emergency Center for Trans-boundary Disease Dr Gael Lamielle along with Project Director Dr Muhammad Afzal from Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) paid a visit to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) here on Friday. They also had a meeting with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and other senior faculty members of the university at City Campus. They sought suggestion from UVAS experts that how to strengthen disease surveillance system in Pakistan.