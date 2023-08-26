FIA gets three more days to grill Qureshi in cipher case

ISLAMABAD - A local court on Friday granted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) a further three days physical remand of PTI’s Vice Chairman Shah Mah­mood Qureshi in cipher case regis­tered under the Official Secrets Act.

Special Court Judge Abul Hassnat Zulkernain heard the case in camera. Shah Mahmood Qureshi was pro­duced before the court by the FIA after ending of his physical remand time. FIA’s special prosecutor Shah­khawar prayed the court to grant more nine days custody of the ac­cused for further investigation. How­ever, the defence lawyer opposed the request. The court after hearing arguments, granted FIA three days more remand of the accused.

Meanwhile, An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday allowed po­lice to further interrogate sever­al Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers in five cases re­lated to May-9 violence, after addi­tion of new offences. The investiga­tion officers had filed applications before the court, saying that Dr Yas­min Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Ra­sheed, Ijaz Chaudhry, Rubina Ja­meel. Usman Siiddiqui, Muhammad Irfan, Waqar Bashir, Riaz Hussain, Rana Tanvir, Iftikhar Ahmad, Hanif Masih, Zulfiqar Ali and Arslan were nominated in cases registered by Sarwar Road and Gulberg police in connection with May-9 violence.

The officers submitted that they needed to further interrogate the accused after addition of offences under Section 131( Abetting mu­tiny or attempting to seduce a sol­dier, sailor or airman from his duty) , 121 (Waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against Pakistan), 146 (Rioting) and others of Pakistan Penal Code in the cases. They pleaded with the court to grant permission to further interrogate the accused who were confined in jail. ATC Judge Ejaz Ah­mad Buttar accepted the applica­tions and granted permission to further interrogate the accused.