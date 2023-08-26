Saturday, August 26, 2023
FICS ’23 concludes at NUST

August 26, 2023
ISLAMABAD -The grand finale and prize dis- tribution ceremony of the NUST’s flagship interna- tional entrepreneurial pro- gramme ‘Finding Innova- tive and Creative Solutions (FICS 2023)’ was held at the university’s main cam- pus on Friday. FICS is Pakistan’s larg- est startup competition be- ing annually held at NUST since 2013 where all proj- ects pitched in the compe- tition are aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The latest edition of the competition witnessed a remarkable collaboration between Turkiye and Paki- stan. NUST partnered with Gazi University in Ankara, and conducted the interna- tional chapter of FICS 2023 earlier this year, wherein teams from 20 universities of Turkiye competed for the top slot. The winners of this event qualified for the Grand Fi- nale of FICS ’23. This year, there were over 700 proj- ect submissions from mul- tiple national and interna- tional institutions. A total of 100+ finalist teams of FICS ’23 demon- strated their prototypes of technology-based innova- tive solutions to a panel of over 30 industry judges. 

