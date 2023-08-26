Sunday, August 27, 2023
Govt feels the heat of expensive electricity as Kakar convenes emergency meeting

Govt feels the heat of expensive electricity as Kakar convenes emergency meeting
Web Desk
6:17 PM | August 26, 2023
The countrywide protests sparked by the unprecedented hike in power tariff and the resultant monthly bills received by consumers forced the caretaker government on Saturday to review and calm down the situation, promising to provide maximum relief to them.

It was Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar who personally interacted with the people through a post on X – the social media platform formally known as Twitter – saying that he had convened an emergency meeting at the PM Office on Saturday.

The Power Division and the distribution companies would brief the meeting followed by a detailed discussion on how to give relief to the consumers in their bills, he added.

It is the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which forced the coalition government to hike the power and gas tariffs as well as the fuel prices despite the fact that the ruling parties were not in favour of the move.

Thus, these IMF conditions may now cause social unrest in Pakistan which is already going through an economic crisis.

