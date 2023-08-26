Govt will not allow anyone to fan flames of extremism: Solangi

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Minister for In­formation and Broadcast­ing Murtaza Solangi said on Friday that the interim gov­ernment believed in protect­ing and promoting the rights of all citizens in accordance with the Constitution and the law. “We will not allow anyone to fan the flames of extrem­ism and lawlessness,” he said during a conversation with Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, Chair­man Pakistan Ulema Council who met him here. Minorities, especially Christians, played an important role in the estab­lishment of Pakistan, Solangi remarked. The minister said that caretaker Prime Minister had strongly condemned Ja­ranwala incident, adding “the government will not tolerate such behavior.” The process of construction and rehabili­tation of the affected churches and the houses of the affected citizens was in progress, the minister told Ashrafi.