Gujranwala HR body laments Christians facing persecution in Pakistan

SIALKOT - Gujranwala division Human Rights National Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony, Government of Pakistan Vice Chairman Irfan Daniel said that Pakistan has descended into an abyss of religious intolerance and Christians are increasingly facing persecution in the country.
“Discrimination against the Christian community is deeply rooted in Pakistan. The Muslim majority describes them using derogatory terms such as “churha” or “kafir” which means infidel. Christians continue to suffer targeted violence and other abuses including land-grabbing in rural areas and forced conversion, and the vandalisation of homes and churches,” he lamented.
Daniel said that recent cases have provoked brutal mob violence against the Christian community burning over 21 churches, many homes and families were being forced to sleep in farm fields, adding that Christians are being suppressed by the Muslim community and they are suffering a lot. “It is requested to His Excellency Nuncio in Pakistan, United Nations and other international organisations to support and protect the deserving community in Pakistan,” he said.