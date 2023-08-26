Gujranwala HR body laments Christians facing persecution in Pakistan

SIALKOT - Gujranwala division Human Rights National Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony, Gov­ernment of Pakistan Vice Chairman Irfan Daniel said that Pakistan has descended into an abyss of religious intolerance and Christians are increas­ingly facing persecution in the country.

“Discrimination against the Christian commu­nity is deeply rooted in Pakistan. The Muslim majority describes them using derogatory terms such as “churha” or “kafir” which means infidel. Christians continue to suffer targeted violence and other abuses including land-grabbing in ru­ral areas and forced conversion, and the vandali­sation of homes and churches,” he lamented.

Daniel said that recent cases have provoked brutal mob violence against the Christian com­munity burning over 21 churches, many homes and families were being forced to sleep in farm fields, adding that Christians are being sup­pressed by the Muslim community and they are suffering a lot. “It is requested to His Excellency Nuncio in Pakistan, United Nations and other in­ternational organisations to support and protect the deserving community in Pakistan,” he said.