Saturday, August 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

IGHDS held Thalassemia camp in Sukkur

STAFF REPORT
August 26, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR- The Inter Global Human De­velopment Society (IGHDS) on Friday organised a Thal­assemia camp near Saleh Putt, to donate blood for chil­dren suffering from Thalas­semia. According to a press release, a medical team com­prising doctors and para­medics from Sukkur Blood and Drug Society Hospital arrived at the camp and col­lected blood for the children suffering from Thalassemia. A large number of people do­nated their blood. A number of children suffering from Thalassemia and anemia dis­eases have been registered with the Thalassemia Centre established at Sukkur Hospi­tal who were provided with blood from the blood bank free of cost.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1693021976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023