IGP for special attention to education of children

LAHORE - Ashbah Khan, the daugh­ter of the brave Inspector Imran Burohi of Punjab Police, met with IG Pun­jab, Dr. Usman Anwar, at the Central Police Office. Inspector Imran Brohi had sacrificed his life to pro­tect the lives and property of the citizens. Ashbah in­formed IG Punjab, Dr. Us­man Anwar, about her edu­cational aspirations, and during the conversation, Ashbah Khan conveyed a positive message about progressing in education and life. IG Punjab, Dr. Us­man Anwar, stated that Inspector Imran Burohi’s daughter, Ashbah Khan, will now complete her edu­cation at a private universi­ty in Lahore, and a plot will be provided to the family of Shaheed Inspector Im­ran Burohi in Lahore. IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, directed all the forces to pay special attention to the education and upbringing of their children and em­phasized utilizing various platforms, such as Punjab Police’s website, YouTube channel, and sabaq.pk, to ensure the best education for children. IG Punjab fur­ther mentioned that the police department will con­tinue to offer scholarships and guidance for higher education for the children of police personnel.