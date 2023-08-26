Saturday, August 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

IGP for special attention to education of children

Staff Reporter
August 26, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Ashbah Khan, the daugh­ter of the brave Inspector Imran Burohi of Punjab Police, met with IG Pun­jab, Dr. Usman Anwar, at the Central Police Office. Inspector Imran Brohi had sacrificed his life to pro­tect the lives and property of the citizens. Ashbah in­formed IG Punjab, Dr. Us­man Anwar, about her edu­cational aspirations, and during the conversation, Ashbah Khan conveyed a positive message about progressing in education and life. IG Punjab, Dr. Us­man Anwar, stated that Inspector Imran Burohi’s daughter, Ashbah Khan, will now complete her edu­cation at a private universi­ty in Lahore, and a plot will be provided to the family of Shaheed Inspector Im­ran Burohi in Lahore. IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, directed all the forces to pay special attention to the education and upbringing of their children and em­phasized utilizing various platforms, such as Punjab Police’s website, YouTube channel, and sabaq.pk, to ensure the best education for children. IG Punjab fur­ther mentioned that the police department will con­tinue to offer scholarships and guidance for higher education for the children of police personnel.

Supplementary grant cases to be considered by Finance Division

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1693021976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023