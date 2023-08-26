IMDC arranges Dr. Sohail Tajik’s training session on emotional intelligence for students

ISLAMABAD -Islamabad Medical & Dental College (IMDC) invited Dr. Sohail Habib Tajik, Deputy Director General of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), to deliver an illuminating guest lecture on Emotional Intelligence (EI). The event drew hundreds of enthusiastic MBBS students, faculty members, and IMDC manage- ment to engage in an insightful discourse on the crucial role of EI in the medical field. Dr. Tajik’s interactive session highlight- ed the significance of Emotional Intelligence, particularly for doctors and medical profes- sionals. He shed light on how mastering EI could impact patient care, communication, and overall well-being within the medical community. The session explored the nuances of empathy, resilience, and effective interper- sonal skills required to navigate the complexi- ties of healthcare. The attendees expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to participate in this enlight- ening lecture. Faculty members and IMDC management were equally engrossed in the discourse, recognizing the value of emotional intelligence in producing well-rounded medi- cal professionals. IMDC’s CEO, Yasir Niazi, and the Principal, Prof. Dr. Syed Irfan Hussain, lauded the initiative

taken by the college’s Student Counselling Cell led by Prof. Dr. Saffia Shaukat, to incorpo- rate emotional intelligence into medical edu- cation. Dr. Akbar Naizi Teaching Hospital’s Ex- ecutive Director, Col. (R) Dr. Ghulam Mujtaba Abbasi, and Director, Dr. Areej Neyazi, also at- tended the lecture. Imran Ali Ghouri, Head of IMDC Communi- cations, highlighted the college’s commitment to nurturing not only medical excellence but also interpersonal, communication, and lead- ership skills among its students. He stressed that IMDC aims to produce professionals who are not only academically proficient but also equipped to make substantial contributions to society. The guest lecture by Dr. Sohail Habib Ta- jik served as a compelling reminder that emo- tional intelligence is an indispensable asset for medical practitioners. As the medical land- scape continues to evolve, the integration of EI will undoubtedly shape a generation of doctors who excel not only in medical expertise but also in compassionate patient care and effec- tive communication. The IMDC management presented a commemorative shield to Dr. Tajik and thanked him for his valuable contribution to the development of medical students.