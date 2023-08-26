Increasing Terrorism

Terrorism is a significant problem in Pakistan, resulting in the tragic loss of many innocent lives. It’s crucial for the government and the people to collaborate in finding ways to prevent terrorism and promote peace.
Parents can safeguard their children from terrorism by teaching them about safety measures, such as how to respond in emergencies. They should also educate their children about the perils of extremist ideologies and encourage them to think critically and question what they encounter. Moreover, parents can assist their children in cultivating a strong sense of identity and belonging, which can shield them from the influence of extremist groups. There isn’t a singular solution to combating terrorism, but strategies include promoting education, creating job opportunities, and enhancing security measures.
Addressing the underlying causes of terrorism, such as poverty and political instability, is also imperative. In conclusion, terrorism is a complex issue demanding a multi-pronged solution. It’s crucial for collective efforts to tackle its root causes and foster peace and stability.
RIZWANA LIAQUAT,
Karachi.