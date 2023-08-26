Saturday, August 26, 2023
Increasing Terrorism

August 26, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Terrorism is a significant prob­lem in Pakistan, resulting in the tragic loss of many innocent lives. It’s crucial for the govern­ment and the people to collabo­rate in finding ways to prevent ter­rorism and promote peace.

Parents can safeguard their children from terrorism by teaching them about safety mea­sures, such as how to respond in emergencies. They should also educate their children about the perils of extremist ideolo­gies and encourage them to think critically and question what they encounter. Moreover, parents can assist their children in cultivat­ing a strong sense of identity and belonging, which can shield them from the influence of extremist groups. There isn’t a singular so­lution to combating terrorism, but strategies include promoting education, creating job oppor­tunities, and enhancing security measures. 

Addressing the underlying causes of terrorism, such as pov­erty and political instability, is also imperative. In conclusion, terrorism is a complex issue de­manding a multi-pronged solu­tion. It’s crucial for collective ef­forts to tackle its root causes and foster peace and stability.

RIZWANA LIAQUAT,

Karachi.

