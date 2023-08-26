 Inflation and poverty

I am writing this letter to express my deep concern about the es­calating inflation rates in Paki­stan, a challenge that has not only affected the financial stability of households but has also damp­ened economic growth prospects in our nation.

The relentless increase in the prices of essential goods and ser­vices has placed an unprecedent­ed burden on common citizens. The rapid surge in food, fuel, and housing costs has eroded the pur­chasing power of the average Pak­istani, making it increasingly diffi­cult to make ends meet.

This inflationary trend has dis­proportionately impacted vul­nerable communities, pushing them further into financial dis­tress. While certain external fac­tors, such as global oil prices, may contribute, it’s imperative to assess domestic factors like sup­ply chain disruptions, fiscal mis­management, and monetary poli­cy decisions that may exacerbate the situation.

A comprehensive and coordi­nated effort is required to stabi­lise prices and provide relief to citizens. Additionally, this persis­tent inflation threatens the busi­ness environment, making it dif­ficult for entrepreneurs to plan for the future. The uncertainty surrounding costs impedes in­vestment, which is pivotal for job creation and sustainable eco­nomic growth.

I urge the government to take swift action through prudent fis­cal policies, targeted subsidies for the most vulnerable, and reforms to improve agricultural productiv­ity and supply chain efficiency.

Promoting transparency and public awareness regarding the steps being taken to tackle infla­tion and its potential impact is essential.

Let us work together to alleviate the financial burdens on our citi­zens and ensure a stable and pros­perous future for Pakistan.

FIZZA NAQVI,

Lahore.