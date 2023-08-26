 Inflation and poverty

I am writing this letter to express my deep concern about the escalating inflation rates in Pakistan, a challenge that has not only affected the financial stability of households but has also dampened economic growth prospects in our nation.
The relentless increase in the prices of essential goods and services has placed an unprecedented burden on common citizens. The rapid surge in food, fuel, and housing costs has eroded the purchasing power of the average Pakistani, making it increasingly difficult to make ends meet.
This inflationary trend has disproportionately impacted vulnerable communities, pushing them further into financial distress. While certain external factors, such as global oil prices, may contribute, it’s imperative to assess domestic factors like supply chain disruptions, fiscal mismanagement, and monetary policy decisions that may exacerbate the situation.
A comprehensive and coordinated effort is required to stabilise prices and provide relief to citizens. Additionally, this persistent inflation threatens the business environment, making it difficult for entrepreneurs to plan for the future. The uncertainty surrounding costs impedes investment, which is pivotal for job creation and sustainable economic growth.
I urge the government to take swift action through prudent fiscal policies, targeted subsidies for the most vulnerable, and reforms to improve agricultural productivity and supply chain efficiency.
Promoting transparency and public awareness regarding the steps being taken to tackle inflation and its potential impact is essential.
Let us work together to alleviate the financial burdens on our citizens and ensure a stable and prosperous future for Pakistan.
FIZZA NAQVI,
Lahore.