Jubilee Life Insurance, Telenor Pakistan to facilitate insurance access through Telenor’s Apollo app

KARACHI-Jubilee Life Insurance, Pakistan’s largest private sector insurance company, has signed an MoU with Telenor Pakistan, one of the country’s largest telecommunications service providers to bring unprecedented ease and accessibility for health and life insurance services. Under this collaboration, insurance products from Jubilee Life will be directly integrated into the Apollo app, Telenor’s flagship platform which caters to a robust network of 120,000 retailers across Pakistan.

Apollo, a trademarked product of Telenor Pakistan, stands at the forefront of innovation. It’s a comprehensive digital solution that redefines the conventional retail distribution landscape into a modern digital space, ensuring easy access to the Apollo retailers. Through its ingenious design, Apollo enables the retailers to connect with the audience more efficiently than ever before.

Through an effective collection of their expertise, Jubilee Life Insurance and Telenor Pakistan are set to revolutionize insurance penetration in the country. This initiative will enable millions of Pakistanis to be empowered in terms of securing insurance policies through Telenor Pakistan retailers, ushering in a new era of swift and simplified insurance acquisition. The streamlined, user-friendly process caters to the modern dynamics of the nation, where convenience and efficiency are being given the utmost importance especially by younger audience.

Farhan Faridi, Group Head – Retail Operations, Marketing and Administration at Jubilee Life Insurance, stated, “As the dynamics of our society evolve, digital technologies have become an integral part of our daily lives. We recognize that a significant portion of our population comprises young individuals who embrace these technologies. Jubilee Life is committed to raising awareness about the importance of insurance plans among this demographic. Our collaboration with Telenor Pakistan is a demonstration of our dedication to making insurance coverage accessible and relevant to the digital age.”

Omer Bin Tariq, Chief Marketing Officer Telenor Pakistan, stated, “Telenor Pakistan consistently strives to provide its users with innovative solutions that simplify their lives. Collaborating with Jubilee Life Insurance aligns seamlessly with our mission to empower our user base and partners through technological advancements. We take immense pride in joining forces with a leading institution like Jubilee Life Insurance to reshape how insurance is accessed and perceived in Pakistan.”