Khosa smells a rat behind elevator’s malfunctioning

ISLAMABAD - Senior lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa representing Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana case along with 16 other law­yers were Friday rescued safe­ly after they got trapped in a malfunctioning elevator at the building of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Khosa had left the court­room after the conclusion of a hearing on Khan’s appeal seeking suspension of his three-year jail sentence in the Toshakhana case but on the way back, he and other law­yers got stuck in the elevator after it stopped functioning.

Talking to the journalists outside the IHC, Deputy Com­missioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon quoted “technical people” at the IHC elevator saying that overload­ing the lift with too many pas­sengers might have caused the elevator to malfunction.

Memon said that a call was received at 12:27pm about the incident, following which a team arrived there at 12:34pm. “The team arrived here in sev­en minutes,” he added. When asked about the lack of re­sponse from the local authori­ties, Memon said that he would not want to make accusations and reiterated that the rescue team had promptly responded.

Khosa’s assistant lawyer Suzane Jahan protested that no one is taking action even after she complained to the administration. She said, “I have informed the administra­tion 10 times. Everyone here knows about this [but] no one is taking action and my boss is inside.” She further said that does this mean that now you will also kill lawyers by suffo­cating them? You already put [Imran] Khan behind bars and you will also kill lawyers now?

Other lawyers gathered there also complained about lack of response from the local authorities, saying that no staff [member] had arrived. A fire and rescue team reached there as it was called specifically to resolve the issue. More than half an hour later, the people were rescued safely after col­lective efforts from lawyers and the rescue team.

When the elevator’s doors were finally opened, fellow law­yers escorted a visibly exhaust­ed Khosa from the court prem­ises while chanting slogans. Speaking to reporters, Khosa accused that the incident was not a mere malfunction. Khosa said the people of Pakistan had been suffering from the same agony for the past 16 months. He further alleged that they were under misconception that they could suppress lawyers’ re­solve in this manner. He added, “Even if I had died, this black coat movement would have remained alive.” In this connec­tion, the Supreme Court Bar As­sociation (SCBA) also expressed deep concern on the incident. In a joint statement, SCBA Presi­dent Barrister Abid S Zuberi and secretary Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir, praised the efforts of the CDA’s emergency services and the lawyers themselves for successfully rescuing those trapped without any harm.

The legal representatives also highlighted the absence of immediate assistance from the IHC staff during the ordeal.

The lawyers acknowledged that the incident did not re­sult in tragedy this time, but stressed the importance of investigating the malfunction thoroughly. In their state­ment, the bar association called upon the chief justice of the IHC and relevant authori­ties to initiate an immediate and comprehensive investiga­tion. They urged them to de­termine whether the incident was a “result of negligence or a potential deliberate attempt on the lives and safety of the trapped lawyers”.