Kremlin says claims it ordered Wagner chief ’s death an ‘absolute lie’

MOSCOW - The Kremlin dismissed rumours on Friday that it ordered the assassination of Wagner chief Yevg­eny Prigozhin, who reportedly died in an aviation incident after leading an uprising against Russia’s military leadership.

“There is a lot of speculation around the plane crash and the tragic death of the passengers, in­cluding Yevgeny Prigozhin,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a briefing.

“Of course, in the West, this speculation is being presented from a certain angle. All of this is an ab­solute lie,” Peskov said. The crash on Wednesday occurred exactly two months after Prigozhin led a deadly rebellion against Moscow’s top brass, un­rest seen by observers as having been the biggest threat to President Vladimir Putin’s long rule.