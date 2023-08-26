Saturday, August 26, 2023
Kremlin says claims it ordered Wagner chief ’s death an ‘absolute lie’

Agencies
August 26, 2023
International

MOSCOW - The Kremlin dismissed rumours on Friday that it ordered the assassination of Wagner chief Yevg­eny Prigozhin, who reportedly died in an aviation incident after leading an uprising against Russia’s military leadership. 

“There is a lot of speculation around the plane crash and the tragic death of the passengers, in­cluding Yevgeny Prigozhin,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a briefing. 

“Of course, in the West, this speculation is being presented from a certain angle. All of this is an ab­solute lie,” Peskov said. The crash on Wednesday occurred exactly two months after Prigozhin led a deadly rebellion against Moscow’s top brass, un­rest seen by observers as having been the biggest threat to President Vladimir Putin’s long rule.

Agencies

International

