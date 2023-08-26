Saturday, August 26, 2023
Kristin Hawkins assumes charge as new US consul general Lahore

Staff Reporter
August 26, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -  The newly-appointed Unit­ed States (US) Consul Gen­eral to Lahore Kristin K. Hawkins assumed charge of her duties at the US con­sulate, here on Friday. Ms. Hawkins succeeded Wil­liam K. Makaneole in the role. A career member of the US foreign service, she is the 34th consul general in Lahore consulate. Most recently, she served as the coordinator for economic and development assis­tance at the US embassy in Islamabad. During her stint, she oversaw efforts relating to planning and implementing US civilian assistance programmes in Pakistan. Hawkins has also served a prior stint (2015-2017) at the US embassy’s public diplomacy section and managed academic and professional exchange programmes besides co­ordinating media engage­ments.

Staff Reporter

