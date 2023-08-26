Kristin Hawkins assumes charge as new US consul general Lahore

LAHORE - The newly-appointed United States (US) Consul General to Lahore Kristin K. Hawkins assumed charge of her duties at the US consulate, here on Friday. Ms. Hawkins succeeded William K. Makaneole in the role. A career member of the US foreign service, she is the 34th consul general in Lahore consulate. Most recently, she served as the coordinator for economic and development assistance at the US embassy in Islamabad. During her stint, she oversaw efforts relating to planning and implementing US civilian assistance programmes in Pakistan. Hawkins has also served a prior stint (2015-2017) at the US embassy’s public diplomacy section and managed academic and professional exchange programmes besides coordinating media engagements.