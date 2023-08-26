Man killed, another injured in firing of armed men

KARACHI - One person was killed and another injured in firing of unidentified armed men in Pak Colony of Karachi on Friday. The police said that unknown gunmen sprayed bullets at two people near Noorani Masjid. As a result of firing, one person whose identity could not be confirmed was killed on the spot while another identified as Asif sustained bull wounds. The attackers fled the scene of crime. The body and injured were shifted to local hospital and police after registering a case into the incident started an investigation. Meanwhile, The police arrested three wanted criminals besides recovering arms, looted cash and cell phones during a crackdown in the metropolis on Friday. According to details, the police on a tip-off regarding presence of criminals, conducted raid in Bilal Town area of Karachi. During operation, three wanted criminals including Imran, Ali Islam and Yaseen were arrested. The police also recovered weapons, looted cash and cell phones from possession of the detainees.