Saturday, August 26, 2023
Man killed, another injured in firing of armed men

Agencies
August 26, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - One person was killed and an­other injured in firing of unidentified armed men in Pak Colony of Karachi on Friday. The police said that unknown gunmen sprayed bullets at two people near Noorani Masjid. As a re­sult of firing, one person whose identity could not be confirmed was killed on the spot while another identified as Asif sustained bull wounds. The attack­ers fled the scene of crime. The body and injured were shifted to local hospital and police after registering a case into the incident start­ed an investigation. Mean­while, The police arrested three wanted criminals besides recovering arms, looted cash and cell phones during a crackdown in the metropolis on Friday. Ac­cording to details, the police on a tip-off regarding pres­ence of criminals, conduct­ed raid in Bilal Town area of Karachi. During operation, three wanted criminals in­cluding Imran, Ali Islam and Yaseen were arrested. The police also recovered weap­ons, looted cash and cell phones from possession of the detainees.

Supplementary grant cases to be considered by Finance Division

Agencies

