Measures for the protection of children stressed

LAHORE - Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Sarah Ahmad had a meeting with IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, at the Central Police Office. During the meeting, they discussed joint measures for the protection of children engaged in begging, employed as domestic labor and street children. IG Punjab appreciated the performance of the Child Protection Bureau for its best work for the protection of children. IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, said that offices of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau should be interconnected with Tahaffuz Marakaz across all districts, including Lahore, to provide assistance and protection to as many children as possible. IG Punjab also emphasized the need for enhanced cooperation and coordination between Punjab Police and the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau. In collaboration with the Child Protection Bureau, joint measures for the protection of children should be expedited. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed that the Punjab Police should also play its role in meeting the children.