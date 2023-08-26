Saturday, August 26, 2023
Measures for the protection of children stressed

Our Staff Reporter
August 26, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Chairperson Child Protection and Wel­fare Bureau Sarah Ahmad had a meet­ing with IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, at the Central Police Office. During the meeting, they discussed joint measures for the protection of children engaged in begging, employed as domestic labor and street children. IG Punjab appreci­ated the performance of the Child Pro­tection Bureau for its best work for the protection of children. IG Punjab, Dr. Us­man Anwar, said that offices of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau should be interconnected with Tahaffuz Mara­kaz across all districts, including Lahore, to provide assistance and protection to as many children as possible. IG Punjab also emphasized the need for enhanced cooperation and coordination between Punjab Police and the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau. In collaboration with the Child Protection Bureau, joint measures for the protection of children should be expedited. IG Punjab Dr. Us­man Anwar directed that the Punjab Police should also play its role in meet­ing the children.

Our Staff Reporter

