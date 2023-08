KARACHI- Mirza Abdul Moiz Baig was appointed as Caretaker Spe­cial Assistant to Chief Min­ister Sindh. In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 4(1) of the Sindh Special Assistant (Appoint­ments, Powers, Functions, Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) Act-2003, Sindh Chief Minister has been pleased to appoint Mirza Ab­dul Moiz Baig as Caretaker SACM with immediate effect, notification issued by Chief Secretary Sindh stated.