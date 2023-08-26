Missed Opportunity

For the first time in history, Pakistan received an invitation to attend the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) seminar in Johannesburg on Thursday. Discourse surrounded the possibility of expanding the regional bloc to incorporate powers like Turkey and Saudi Arabia as well, and our attendance marks the potential for us to be included as well. For now, no formal request has been made by the government but considering that we are living in economically turbulent times, this may be an opportunity worth considering. Global politics is now evolving to counter the US’ hegemonic influence and strengthen regional economies, which might be beneficial for us.

BRICS represents 40% of the global population, and 24% of the global GDP. It supports immense developmental and economic progress which will usher the developing world into the developed. There is potential for new markets to be opened up, along with the possibility of receiving diplomatic support from key powers in the region. Our government has largely stayed away from making a formal request to be included despite receiving ample support from China. Of course, one hurdle to be wary of is India which will undoubtedly resist our inclusion into the bloc. However, PM Modi expressed his support for the expansion of BRICS and with the right backing from countries like Russia, our inclusion in the bloc might become a reality.

In the same breath, the seminar also revealed new developments on part of China and India’s relationship. PM Modi and President Xi met face-to-face for the first time since the clash of 2020, and promised to embark upon efforts to de-escalate tensions. This is a significant improvement, especially on the diplomatic front as both countries can finally move past their conflict and promote cooperation.

With all seemingly supporting an open mind, our government must consider becoming a member of BRICS so that we can expand our network of alliances and economic partnerships. Partaking in endeavors that strengthen regional cooperation could be a saving grace for our economy which is currently crumbling under the weight of the dollar.