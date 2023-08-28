Monday, August 28, 2023
Missing jeweller, relative found dead in car

August 26, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   Renowned jeweller of the Gulbahar area, Haji Asif, who had been missing along with his brother-in-law for the last two days, was found dead in a car parked at Lady Reading Hospital on Friday. The jeweller went missing two days ago, and their contact numbers were powered off.

The dead bodies of the two were found in a car that had been left parked in the LRH parking area with the engine and AC powered on for the last two days, the police said. The police shifted the bodies to the hospital, and the reasons behind the double murder were being ascertained, they said.

