Saturday, August 26, 2023
NAB KP to hold open court to address public grievances

Move is aimed at fostering transparency, accountability and public participation in fight against corruption

Our Staff Reporter
August 26, 2023
National, Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has an­nounced an open court aimed at foster­ing transparency, accountability, and public participation in the fight against corruption. This initiative underscores NAB’s commitment to engage public and address their concerns effectively. The open court will be held on August 30 (Wednesday) at NAB office Haya­tabad Peshawar from 02:00 PM to 04:00 PM. During this event, individu­als from all walks of life have been invited to come forward and share their grievances, com­plaints, and concerns related to corruption, malpractices, and misuse of public resources. NAB officers and officials will be present to listen to the public’s concerns, offer guidance on fil­ing complaints, and provide in­formation on the investigation and accountability process.

According to the statement released by Mian Muhammad Waqar Director NAB KP ,if a government official is found to have intentionally facilitated unlawful benefits from the public treasury, caused harm to the public treasury, or amassed assets disproportionate to their income, actions will be taken. Likewise, instances where gov­ernment project contracts are not awarded in adherence to prevailing laws, or cases involv­ing public deception and em­bezzlement, will be subject to scrutiny. Furthermore, any oth­er entity, organization, or soci­ety planning to allocate plots to the public and collecting funds illicitly will be subject to com­plaints processed in the open court against those responsible for such offenses. The com­plainants have been requested to submit their grievances in written form during the open court, along with a copy of their identity card and any prelimi­nary evidence.

Supplementary grant cases to be considered by Finance Division

