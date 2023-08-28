Monday, August 28, 2023
Newly-appointed SSP Operations assumes charge

APP
August 26, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   The newly appointed SSP Operations, Kashif Aftab Ahmed Abbasi, assumed office on Friday. Upon his arrival at the Police Line, a fresh contingent of police saluted him. The SSP also paid his respects at the martyrs’ monument and offered prayers for the departed souls.

Speaking on the occasion, Kashif Aftab expressed his honour at being appointed as SSP Operations for the second time. He pledged to make every effort to uphold transparency and merit, meeting the expectations of the people.

