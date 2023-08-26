Niger’s military administration gives German, US, Nigerian envoys 48 hours to leave country

Niger’s military administration on Friday gave the German, US and Nigerian ambassadors 48 hours to leave the country.

"In reaction to German Ambassador Olivier Schnakenberg’s refusal to reply to an invitation by the ministry for a discussion on Friday August 25 at 11.00 a.m., and due to other actions of the German government contrary to Niger's interests, the ministry ... is giving 48 hours to Mr. Olivier Schnakenberg’s to leave the Nigerien territory," according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

"In reaction to Nigerian Ambassador Mohamed Usman’s refusal to reply to an invitation by the ministry for a discussion on Friday August 25 at 11.30 a.m., and due to other actions of the Nigerian government contrary to Niger's interests, the ministry ... is giving 48 hours to Mr. Mohamed Usman’s to leave the Nigerien territory," it said separately.

The military also gave the new US ambassador 48 hours to leave.

US Ambassador Kathleen Fitzgibbons, who arrived in the national capital of Niamey last week was accused of failing to honor an invitation by the ministry for a discussion earlier in the day.

The State Department said last week that FitzGibbon was to lead a US diplomatic mission and bolster efforts to help resolve the political crisis.

Niger’s military administration earlier gave the French ambassador 48 hours to leave the country.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna sent an Aug. 8 note to express solidarity with Nigerien Ambassador in Paris Aichatou Boulama Kane who refused to leave her position after the military administration took power.

Niger was plunged into turmoil July 26 when Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, a former commander of the presidential guard, led a military intervention that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.