KARACHI - At least nine people sus­tained injuries in an explo­sion that occurred in a sew­erage line at Lasbela Chowk on Friday. According to po­lice, the injured were iden­tified as Lal Muhammad, Aijaz, Hafeez, Mansoor, Nas­eeruddin, Khurram, Usman, Arif and Zauq. The incident occurred within the limits of the Soldier Bazaar police station. The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital. Fur­ther investigations were un­derway, the police said.