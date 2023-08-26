No solution to economic woes sans political stability: Sheikh Rashid

Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Saturday there was no solution to economic woes without political stability in the country.

Rashid said in a statement on the social media website X that the country was going to face a serious constitutional and legal crisis. He said the economic hardships had started dominating the political problems.

Rashid said when the elections would be held or on whose order these would be held was a secondary issue and electricity bills and high petrol tariff was the main issue for the public now.

The senior politician said that for the first time sugar and flour were selling at the same price of Rs170 per kg in the country. The poor would buy flour, pay electricity bills, house rent or fees of the children. All this could not be done in one salary, he said.

Rashid said actually these were the people who were making Pakistan a state and they had come under serious economic and political stress.