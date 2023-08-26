Pakistan acting as bulwark against terrorism: COAS

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir Friday un­derscored that Paki­stan is acting as bul­wark against terrorism and the internation­al community must re­alise the immense sac­rifices rendered by the country. Pakistan Army Chief expressed these remarks during an in­teractive session with a group of 38 students from Harvard Universi­ty, United States hailing from nine different coun­tries who met him here at the General Head­quarters (GHQ) as part of their visit to Pakistan. According to a press re­lease issued by the In­ter Services Public Rela­tions (ISPR), COAS talked about regional security issues and the Pakistan Army’s contributions to promote peace and sta­bility in the region. He also highlighted the rich potential of Pakistan and urged the participants to perceive the country based on their experi­ences during their stay. He pointed out the hu­man sufferings and atroc­ities being committed in the Indian Illegally Oc­cupied Jammu and Kash­mir (IIJOK) and efforts to change the demographic realities of the area. The students appreciated the COAS for providing an op­portunity for a construc­tive interaction.