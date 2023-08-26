Pakistan has not made any request to join BRICS group of nations, says FO

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Office Friday said that Pakistan has not made any formal request to join BRICS group of nations. Responding to the queries of media persons in Is­lamabad about the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, Foreign Office Spokesper­son Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan will examine the latest developments and make a determination about its future engage­ment with the Group.

She said Pakistan is an ardent supporter of mul­tilaterism and as a mem­ber of several multilat­eral organizations it has always played an import­ant role for global peace and development. She said Pakistan shall con­tinue its efforts for fos­tering the spirit of inter­national cooperation and revitalization of inclusive multilateralism.

Responding to a ques­tion, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said Pa­kistan has repeatedly shared concerns with the Afghan authorities about the terrorism threat ema­nating from Afghanistan. She said Afghan authori­ties should honour their commitments of not al­lowing their land for ter­rorism against other coun­tries including Pakistan.

To a question, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Paki­stan’s position on Taiwan question is consistent and principled. She said we adhere to one China policy and regard Chinese Taipei as an inalienable part of peoples republic of China.

When asked about the recent Indian ceasefire violation on the Line of Control, the spokesper­son said this is unac­ceptable, urging India to desist from such ac­tions and ensure that the ceasefire understanding continues to hold.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson said the UN Special Procedures for hu­man rights have again ex­pressed serious concerns about the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status by the Indi­an occupation forces and imposition of restrictions on freedom of expression, assembly, and association against civil society ac­tors, human rights defend­ers, political figures and journalists in IIOJK.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the latest communi­cation by the UN Special Procedures is a compre­hensive document, cover­ing multi-faceted human rights abuses in IIOJK, un­der the cover of count­er-terrorism laws. She said it indicts India on its human rights record and the grave situation in IIO­JK. The spokesperson urged India to bring an end to its repression of the Kashmiri people so that they are able to exercise their right to self-determi­nation in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions.