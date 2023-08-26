Pakistan’s diverse culture tool to forge unity, interfaith harmony: Speakers

ISLAMABAD- Speakers at a folk music event here on Friday termed the coun- try’s diverse culture a convincing tool to forge unity and promote in- terfaith harmony among the com- munities of different faiths, lan- guages, religions, castes and areas. The Shaheed Bhutto Founda- tion (SBF) in collaboration with the PeaceFLIX and Banjaarun platform organised the semi- nar-cum-folk dance performance show titled “Raqs-e-Aman” (the dance of peace) and gathered people hailing from all the prov- inces and federating units of the country, where street children of Mashal Trust School performed dance on folk songs in Sindhi, Pashto, Balochi, Punjabi, Sheena and Kashmiri languages. In his welcome remarks, Sha- heed Bhutto Foundation, Chief Ex- ecutive Officer (CEO) Asif Khan said, “Today’s topic is peace and it’s the fundamental human right whereas nations could not pros- per without it. Peace could not be sustained for the enduring time period in our country due to pro- longed extremism, fundamental- ism and conflicts with the neigh- bouring countries,” he said. “It’s the only unfortunate region

that is not integrated. We are totally isolated and it’s a major drawback. The countries that got independence along us had ex- celled in economy, education, sci- ence and development and on the contrary, this region had existed peacefully in the ancient times,” he said. The SBF CEO underlined that peace was in the genes of the peo- ple of this region. “All our federating

units preach peace. The teachings of Punjabi Sufi saints all advocate and promote peace.” The panel discussions were moderated by a senior journalist from the Banjaarun digital plat- form Imrana Komal. Ambreen Ali spoke on the cul- ture and history of dance in Sind- hi society. In her brief yet eloquent discussion she expressed the im- portant historical and linguistic history of Sindhi culture. Rukhsana Musarrat, deliberat- ed on Punjabi culture. She regret- ted the lack of communication by Punjabi parents in their vernacu- lar with their children which re- sulted in the decline of the Punjabi

language. Rakshanda Taj Baloch presented her views on the Balochi language and culture. She mentioned that Baloch literature and poetry pro- moted peace, love and harmony, whereas, the cultural dance Chapp gave the message of peace and gave an opportunity for catharsis. She mentioned that despite vio- lence and war peace was still alive in the hearts of Baloch people.

Malik Riaz Bangash from Pash- tun Action Committee said that the Pashtun history was rich in culture and arts. He claimed that peace was more found in Pashtun culture as it had its own culture, honour, constitution, manifesto and system in itself. Fouzia Kulsoom Rana said when the process of dialogue was halt- ed; peace was disrupted. She com- piled the entire discussion made by the panellists and extended her gratitude to the panellists for their candid remarks. Street children performed tradi- tional songs in Sindhi, Brahvi, Pun- jabi, Pushto, Shena, and Kashmiri. During the second session,

Mumtaz Mughal, Director of Aurat Foundation said the women who have contributed to peace-making in their regions should be promot- ed through art and literature to promote harmony in the society. Myra Imran said the ills in our society like poverty, extremism, and exploitation of women were flagged by different organisations in the past decades but were ig- nored and resulted in major catastrophes.

She noted that the communi- ty and societies should lead the change and avoid waiting others for to bring any change for bet- terment. “Media has a crucial role and students in universities need to resolve these issues. Culture is a tool to unite and forget our prob- lems,” she added. Chief guest, Mashal Trust found- er, Zeeba Hussain in her address said the culture had nothing to do with religion it was a separate thing that promoted peace and love in the society. Commenting on her motivation for Mashal Trust, she said after getting a brain tumour, she decided

to work for street children. She added that the trust start- ed with children wandering on shrines and engaged them through sports and love as youth, commu- nities and societies all start from children. “Our culture is our iden- tity like the love of our mother and their lullabies that engraved the emotions of love and care among us. These children got affected due to violence and sexual abuse that’s why I started this endeav- our to bring them to par with the society.” She said the youth and children were the future of the country and it would reclaim it. Guest of Honour, Senior Broad- caster and programme director Radio Pakistan, Manzoor Kam- ran in his keynote address com- mended the street children’s per- formance. He said the poetry of Sufi saints gave the message of peace, uni- ty and tolerance. “Every region of Pakistan has a lovely culture, lit- erature and art that gives a mes- sage of peace. We need to express our culture through our music, clothes, jewellery etc. It’s our col- lective expression that unites us whereas interfaith harmony is the need of the hour and we will have to promote peace and love,” he ended.