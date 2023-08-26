Sunday, August 27, 2023
Pakistan set Afghanistan 269-run target in third ODI
Web Sports Desk
7:11 PM | August 26, 2023
Pakistan set a target of 269 runs after winning the toss and deciding to bat first in the third and final ODI of the series against Afghanistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Saturday.

Pakistan finished at 268-8 in 50 overs after Mohammad Rizwan (67) and Babar Azam (60) scored fifties. 

Azam and Rizwan added 110 runs in 145 balls for the third wicket. Meanwhile, Mohammad Nawaz (30 off 25) and Agha Salman (38 not out in 31) provided impetus at the backend of the innings with 61 runs in 47 balls for the seventh wicket.

Gulbadin Naib and Fareed Ahmad claimed two wickets each for Afghanistan. The Men in Green have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Pakistan will reach top spot in ICC ODI Rankings if they win today's match. 

Pakistan have made four changes as Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Wasim Jr are replace Usama Mir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf. 

Two changes for Afghanistan as Gulbadin Naib and Fareed Ahmad replace Abdul Rahman and Ikram Alikhil.

