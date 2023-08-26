Pakistan welcomes Denmark's legislation move to make desecration of Holy Quran illegal

Pakistan has welcomed Denmark's proposed legislation to make desecration of the Holy Quran illegal.

According to the spokesperson for the Foreign Office (FO), the bill will make desecration of the Holy Quran and other holy books illegal.

The spokesman said that the bill was a step in the right direction to stop the desecration of the Holy Quran and other holy books. Desecration and burning of holy books was a serious act of religious hatred.

The spokesperson for the Foreign Office says the desecration of holy books under the guise of freedom of expression should not be allowed.

The FO said that it is stipulated in international human rights law and called upon by the United Nations Human Rights Council that such provocative acts should be legally prevented and prohibited.

The spokesperson pointed out that the successive incidents of desecration of the Holy Quran during the last few months have hurt the sentiments of one billion and 60 million Muslims around the world. Creating conflict between and harming inter-religious harmony and mutual respect.

The governments have a responsibility to take all necessary measures to prevent acts of religious hatred, xenophobia (hatred of foreigners) and Islamophobia, the statement conveyed.

We also hope that other countries will follow suit and take similar steps to restrict such heinous acts, the statement added.