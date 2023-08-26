Pakistan win two more medals at Tent Pegging World Cup 

KARACHI - Pakistan won two more medals on the second day of Tent Pegging World Cup being played in South Africa. Pakistan got the team silver in sword category while Wajahatullah got the individual bronze medal with an individual score of 40. These two medals would’ve turned into two golds if Pakistani riders had not missed their targets in the final run of team round on Friday. On the second day of the competition, riders used sword to pierce on target, pick it up and carry it away from the point it was fixed in. Pakistan team, comprised of Irfan Mehmood, Nasir Abbas, Wajahatullah and Tasawur Abbas, displayed perfect skill to get the lead from first round which was of individual swords. Pakistan got 36 points after the first round which saw all four riders running individually twice. Saudi Arabia was at 35.6 points while Egypt got 33.5 points from the first round out of maximum 48.