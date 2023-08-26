Pakistan win two more medals at Tent Pegging World Cup 

KARACHI - Paki­stan won two more medals on the second day of Tent Peg­ging World Cup being played in South Africa. Pakistan got the team silver in sword cat­egory while Wajahatullah got the individual bronze medal with an individual score of 40. These two medals would’ve turned into two golds if Paki­stani riders had not missed their targets in the final run of team round on Friday. On the second day of the compe­tition, riders used sword to pierce on target, pick it up and carry it away from the point it was fixed in. Pakistan team, comprised of Irfan Mehm­ood, Nasir Abbas, Wajahatul­lah and Tasawur Abbas, dis­played perfect skill to get the lead from first round which was of individual swords. Pakistan got 36 points after the first round which saw all four riders running individu­ally twice. Saudi Arabia was at 35.6 points while Egypt got 33.5 points from the first round out of maximum 48.