Saturday, August 26, 2023
Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
August 26, 2023
Opinions, Past in Perspective

“Modernity is not a result of evolution
but of discontinuity.”
–Octavio Paz

The Saksaywaman Fortress, located near Cusco, Peru, showcases remarkable Inca stonework and serves as a testament to their engineering skills. Constructed from massive stone blocks that fit together with astonishing precision, Saksaywaman was a strategic military outpost and ceremonial site for the Inca Empire. This UNESCO World Heritage site also offers panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and the city of Cusco, making it a popular tourist attraction and a window into the ancient civilisation that once thrived in the region.

