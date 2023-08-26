“Modernity is not a result of evolution

but of discontinuity.”

–Octavio Paz

The Saksaywaman Fortress, located near Cusco, Peru, showcases remarkable Inca stonework and serves as a testament to their engineering skills. Constructed from massive stone blocks that fit together with astonishing precision, Saksaywaman was a strategic military outpost and ceremonial site for the Inca Empire. This UNESCO World Heritage site also offers panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and the city of Cusco, making it a popular tourist attraction and a window into the ancient civilisation that once thrived in the region.