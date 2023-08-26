PDWD approves 3 development schemes

LAHORE - The Punjab Provincial Development Work­ing Party (PDWP) approved three devel­opment schemes of School Education, Ur­ban Development, and Local Govt with an estimated cost of Rs 12,094.905 million. These schemes were approved in the 12th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of the current fi­nancial year 2023-24, presided over by Chairman P&D Board Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, here on Friday. The approved schemes are included: Establishment of Cadet Col­lege Multan at the cost of Rs 1911.145 million, Construction of Distribution Centre Rehabilitation of old Jhal Khanu­ana Water Treatment Plant (JICA grant-in-Aid) Phase-I Faisalabad at the cost of Rs 7751.300 million and Construction of Waste Water Treatment Plant(WWTP) in North Zone Sahiwal (Revised) at the cost of Rs 2432.460 million.