PM Kakar arrives in Quetta on 3-day visits

QUETTA - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday arrived here on a three-day visit to Balochistan.

This is the prime minister's maiden of­ficial visit to his native province after as­ suming the office. On his arrival at the Quetta Air­port, Prime Minister Ka­kar was received by In­terim Balochistan Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki, Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan and Inspector General of Po­lice Abdul Khaliq Sheikh. The prime minister was accompanied by Care­taker Minister for Interi­or Sarfraz Bugti, Commu­nications Minister Shahid Tarar and others.