PM Office alerts officials after mobile phone hacking attempts

ISLAMABAD - The security agencies Friday claimed to have thwarted attempts to hack mobile phones of the senior government officials aimed at obtaining sensitive information. The involved elements tried to acquire sensitive information from government officials and bureaucracy in the name of senior government officials. They also tried to seek infor­mation by sending mobile hacking links through WhatsApp, said a press release issued by the PM Office press wing. It added that the government had instructed all its officials to remain vigilant and not to respond to any such message. The offi­cers have also been directed to inform the cabinet division immediately after receiving such mobile messages. All the security agencies are fully alert on this matter, the press release added.