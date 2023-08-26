Saturday, August 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PM Office alerts officials after mobile phone hacking attempts

PM Office alerts officials after mobile phone hacking attempts
MATEEN HAIDER
August 26, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The security agencies Friday claimed to have thwarted attempts to hack mobile phones of the senior government officials aimed at obtaining sensitive information. The involved elements tried to acquire sensitive information from government officials and bureaucracy in the name of senior government officials. They also tried to seek infor­mation by sending mobile hacking links through WhatsApp, said a press release issued by the PM Office press wing. It added that the government had instructed all its officials to remain vigilant and not to respond to any such message. The offi­cers have also been directed to inform the cabinet division immediately after receiving such mobile messages. All the security agencies are fully alert on this matter, the press release added.

Tags:

MATEEN HAIDER

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1693021976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023