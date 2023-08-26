PM satisfied with positive trajectory of Pak-US ties

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister An­waarul Haq Kakar on Friday reaf­firmed the government’s desire to further strengthening bilat­eral cooperation with the Unit­ed States in the key areas includ­ing trade and investment, energy, security, and climate change. He was talking to the US Ambassa­dor to Pakistan, Donald Blome who called on him here.

Ambassador Blome congratu­lated the prime minister on as­suming office and reaffirmed the United States’ desire for supporting Pakistan’s economic and development agenda. The prime minister said that Paki­stan and the US enjoyed long­standing and broad-based rela­tions, rooted in mutual respect, common interests and shared values. He emphasised that the caretaker government’s main responsibility was to assist the Election Commission of Paki­stan in the electoral process and provide constitutional continu­ity during the period of demo­cratic transition.

He expressed satisfaction over the current positive trajec­tory of bilateral ties and appre­ciated the United States’ role in helping Pakistan to stabilise its economy and reaffirmed Paki­stan’s commitment to continue the reform agenda for achieving sustainable growth. Noting the role that the U.S. private sec­tor had traditionally played in supporting Pakistan’s econom­ic growth, he hoped that that more U.S. companies would ex­plore the investment opportu­nities, particularly to tap the vast potential for investment in Pakistan’s information tech­nology sector. Lauding the im­portant contributions of the Pa­kistani-American community towards strengthening ties be­tween the two countries, the prime minister called for in­creasing people-to-people con­tacts between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Sidhu on Friday called on Caretaker Prime Minis­ter Anwaarul Haq Kakar here. The air chief congratulated the prime minister on assuming the office and expressed good wish­es for him.

In the meeting, the air chief also briefed the prime minister about the professional matters pertaining to the Pakistan Air Force. Meanwhile, Pakistan's newly appointed High Com­missioner to United Kingdom Dr Muhammad Faisal called on Caretaker Prime Minister An­war-ul-Haq Kakar in Islam­abad on Friday. The Prime Minister expressed his best wishes to Dr Faisal for assum­ing the new responsibilities.

Dr Faisal also took instruc­tions from the Prime Minis­ter for further improvement in diplomatic relations between Pakistan and UK.

JUI-F DELEGATION MEETS PM

Caretaker Prime Minister An­war-ul-Haq Kakar has directed to strictly check all chairlifts across the country for ensur­ing safety arrangements.

He issued these instruc­tions while talking to a four­teen-member JUI-F delegation led by Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri that called on him in Islamabad on Friday.

Leaders of the delegation from Battagram paid tribute to the Prime Minister for the ef­fective and timely action of the concerned authorities in the chairlift incident.

The delegation also congrat­ulated Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar on becoming the caretaker Prime Minister and expressed good wishes.

MAYOR KARACHI MEETS PM

Mayor Karachi Murtaza wa­hab called on prime minister anwarul haq kakar in Islam­abad. During the meeting May­or Karachi briefed the prime minister about administrative matters of Karachi.

Talking to Mayor Karachi prime minister said Karachi is hub of Pakistan trade and in­dustry and backbone of country economy. He assured Mayor that federal and provincial govern­ments would extend all possible cooperation to Mayor Karachi.