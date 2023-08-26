PM satisfied with positive trajectory of Pak-US ties

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Friday reaffirmed the government’s desire to further strengthening bilateral cooperation with the United States in the key areas including trade and investment, energy, security, and climate change. He was talking to the US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome who called on him here.
Ambassador Blome congratulated the prime minister on assuming office and reaffirmed the United States’ desire for supporting Pakistan’s economic and development agenda. The prime minister said that Pakistan and the US enjoyed longstanding and broad-based relations, rooted in mutual respect, common interests and shared values. He emphasised that the caretaker government’s main responsibility was to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan in the electoral process and provide constitutional continuity during the period of democratic transition.
He expressed satisfaction over the current positive trajectory of bilateral ties and appreciated the United States’ role in helping Pakistan to stabilise its economy and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continue the reform agenda for achieving sustainable growth. Noting the role that the U.S. private sector had traditionally played in supporting Pakistan’s economic growth, he hoped that that more U.S. companies would explore the investment opportunities, particularly to tap the vast potential for investment in Pakistan’s information technology sector. Lauding the important contributions of the Pakistani-American community towards strengthening ties between the two countries, the prime minister called for increasing people-to-people contacts between the two countries.
Meanwhile, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Sidhu on Friday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar here. The air chief congratulated the prime minister on assuming the office and expressed good wishes for him.
In the meeting, the air chief also briefed the prime minister about the professional matters pertaining to the Pakistan Air Force. Meanwhile, Pakistan's newly appointed High Commissioner to United Kingdom Dr Muhammad Faisal called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar in Islamabad on Friday. The Prime Minister expressed his best wishes to Dr Faisal for assuming the new responsibilities.
Dr Faisal also took instructions from the Prime Minister for further improvement in diplomatic relations between Pakistan and UK.
JUI-F DELEGATION MEETS PM
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has directed to strictly check all chairlifts across the country for ensuring safety arrangements.
He issued these instructions while talking to a fourteen-member JUI-F delegation led by Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri that called on him in Islamabad on Friday.
Leaders of the delegation from Battagram paid tribute to the Prime Minister for the effective and timely action of the concerned authorities in the chairlift incident.
The delegation also congratulated Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar on becoming the caretaker Prime Minister and expressed good wishes.
MAYOR KARACHI MEETS PM
Mayor Karachi Murtaza wahab called on prime minister anwarul haq kakar in Islamabad. During the meeting Mayor Karachi briefed the prime minister about administrative matters of Karachi.
Talking to Mayor Karachi prime minister said Karachi is hub of Pakistan trade and industry and backbone of country economy. He assured Mayor that federal and provincial governments would extend all possible cooperation to Mayor Karachi.