PML-N calls for accelerated delimitations for early general polls

ISLAMABAD - Though main political parties have started consultative process with ECP over upcoming elections, the election regulatory authority has ensured to complete delimitation of constituen­cies by the mid of December. The po­litical parties are asking for conducting ‘free, fair and transparent elections’, and the process should not be delayed. All the parties were conveyed that the delimitation of constituencies would be necessary for holding polls in the country. Except PTI and the PPP no other party has expressed reserva­tions on it. Only PTI is not in favour of conducting delimitation of constituen­cies at this stage and soon the party would challenge it in the court.

Talking to this newspaper, PTI’s legal advisor Naeeem Panjhota said the party had made up its mind to challenge the process of delimitation of constituencies in the court of law next week. The PTI’s delegation also expressed reservations in a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Si­kandar Sultan Raja. A seven-member delegation from the PML-N held talks with the chief election commissioner (CEC) to address key aspects of the electoral process. The PML-N delega­tion comprised Ahsan Iqbal, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, Zahid Hamid, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Amir Muqam, and Attaullah Tarar. Later, while talking to media, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal suggested that the ECP should expedite the process of con­stituency delimitation to facilitate early holding of general elections. He emphasized that the Election Com­mission was required to conduct elec­tions as per the requirements of the Constitution. The meeting revolved around topics concerning the forth­coming elections, during which the ECP briefed the PML-N delegation about its preparations for the upcom­ing general elections, he said.

Ahsan Iqbal noted that the Election Commission was informed about the proposal to augment the women rep­resentation through increased seats. He expressed the confidence that the next election would adhere to consti­tutional and legal norms. Highlighting the significance of the forthcoming elections, the PML-N leader empha­sized that they would do the utmost to hold free, fair and transparent elec­tions. The PML-N delegation asked the Election Commission to promptly announce the voter registration date. Ahsan Iqbal conveyed that the Elec­tion Commission has provided an as­surance regarding the sharing of the code of conduct with political par­ties. Furthermore, he said the Elec­tion Commission has given its com­mitment to implementing effective measures in response to the concerns raised after the incidents in 2018.

Addressing the gathering, Rana Sanaullah mentioned that the con­stituency delimitation process would conclude by December 14. Subse­quently, the election schedule for the 54-day period will be released. Dur­ing the meeting, the PML-N delegation raised concerns about issues like the breakdown of the Result Transmis­sion System (RTS) and result delays, similar to the occurrences in 2018. They put forward the suggestion to enforce the code of conduct strictly to reduce election expenses and prevent the spread of divisive politics.