Police arrest 12,358 POs in ongoing year

LAHORE - The Lahore police have taken decisive action against proclaimed offenders (POs), targeted offenders, and individuals evading court appearances. This has led to the apprehension of 12,358 POs, 27,924 court absconders and 11,970 target offenders in the ongoing year. In a statement issued here on Friday, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana informed that within the Cantt Division, 2,816 POs, 4,874 court absconders, and 2,753 target offenders were apprehended. In the Civil Lines Division, 1,266 POs, 2,600 court absconders and 1,227 target offenders were captured.