Saturday, August 26, 2023
Police arrest 12,358 POs in ongoing year

August 26, 2023
Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Lahore police have taken decisive action against proclaimed offenders (POs), targeted offenders, and individ­uals evading court appearances. This has led to the apprehension of 12,358 POs, 27,924 court absconders and 11,970 target offenders in the ongoing year. In a statement issued here on Fri­day, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana in­formed that within the Cantt Division, 2,816 POs, 4,874 court absconders, and 2,753 target offenders were ap­prehended. In the Civil Lines Division, 1,266 POs, 2,600 court absconders and 1,227 target offenders were captured.

