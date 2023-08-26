Police arrest 12,358 POs in ongoing year

LAHORE - The Lahore police have taken decisive action against proclaimed offenders (POs), targeted offenders, and individ­uals evading court appearances. This has led to the apprehension of 12,358 POs, 27,924 court absconders and 11,970 target offenders in the ongoing year. In a statement issued here on Fri­day, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana in­formed that within the Cantt Division, 2,816 POs, 4,874 court absconders, and 2,753 target offenders were ap­prehended. In the Civil Lines Division, 1,266 POs, 2,600 court absconders and 1,227 target offenders were captured.