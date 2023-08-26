PPP says chaos in country if polls delayed beyond 90 days

KARACHI - Pakistan People's Party has categorically opposed delay in general elections, saying delimitation process cannot be used as a pretext to delay polls.
This was said by PPP leader Sherry Rehman who was flanked by top party leaders to brief media on Central Executive Committee meeting of the party, co-chaired by Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and attended by leaders from across the country including Aitzaz Ahsan at Bilawal House Karachi. She said matters relating to deteriorating economy, inflated bills, floods in Punjab and other key issues came under discussion. She said any delay in polls could create a chaotic situation in the country. When census was finalized, PPP was conveyed that it would not result in delaying the polls, Sherry said, adding that ECP has invited them for consultations, where they would convey their opposition to any delay in polls. She said PPP has always stood by minorities and they have visited Jaranwala to lend their support to Christian families. “We believe in the principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who called for equality irrespective of any bias,” she said. She further said that caretaker governments should act within their constitutional limits and should not turn into ‘chairtaker’ government. “They are not empowered to make any changes to Constitution”. Speaking during the presser, Murad Ali Shah said he along with other PPP leaders attended the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting where they only approved it after realizing that the population numbers will not affect any changes to seats and only an amendment could result in changes to seats.