PPP says chaos in country if polls delayed beyond 90 days

KARACHI - Pakistan People's Par­ty has categorically op­posed delay in general elections, saying delim­itation process cannot be used as a pretext to delay polls.

This was said by PPP leader Sherry Rehman who was flanked by top party leaders to brief media on Central Exec­utive Committee meeting of the party, co-chaired by Asif Ali Zardari and Bilaw­al Bhutto Zardari and at­tended by leaders from across the country includ­ing Aitzaz Ahsan at Bilaw­al House Karachi. She said matters relating to deteri­orating economy, inflated bills, floods in Punjab and other key issues came un­der discussion. She said any delay in polls could create a chaotic situation in the country. When cen­sus was finalized, PPP was conveyed that it would not result in delaying the polls, Sherry said, adding that ECP has invited them for consultations, where they would convey their oppo­sition to any delay in polls. She said PPP has always stood by minorities and they have visited Jaran­wala to lend their support to Christian families. “We believe in the principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muham­mad Ali Jinnah and Zu­lfikar Ali Bhutto who called for equality irrespective of any bias,” she said. She fur­ther said that caretaker governments should act within their constitution­al limits and should not turn into ‘chairtaker’ gov­ernment. “They are not empowered to make any changes to Constitution”. Speaking during the press­er, Murad Ali Shah said he along with other PPP lead­ers attended the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting where they only approved it after realizing that the population num­bers will not affect any changes to seats and only an amendment could re­sult in changes to seats.