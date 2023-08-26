Preparations for World Literacy Days

LAHORE - The review meeting of the Department of Literacy and Non-Formal Education regarding preparations for World Literacy Day was held under the chairmanship of Director General Literacy Dr. Khurram Shahzad. In the meeting, the progress on the responsibilities assigned to the officers was reviewed, while consultations were held on many issues, including a detailed discussion on the organization of activities at the district and school levels. In the meeting, consultations were also held on various awareness campaigns to highlight the importance of literacy among the people, while a painting competition on the title of “My Future Dream” at the district level and special prizes for the 3 best art pieces were also decided. DG Literacy Dr. Khurram Shahzad directed all the district officers of the department to play a key role in celebrating the World Literacy Day in a grand manner and to keep them regularly informed about the preparations made in this regard. Representatives of UNICEF and JICA also participated in the meeting.