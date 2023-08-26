Preparations for World Literacy Days

LAHORE - The review meeting of the Depart­ment of Literacy and Non-Formal Education regarding preparations for World Literacy Day was held under the chairmanship of Director General Literacy Dr. Khurram Shahzad. In the meeting, the progress on the respon­sibilities assigned to the officers was reviewed, while consultations were held on many issues, including a de­tailed discussion on the organization of activities at the district and school levels. In the meeting, consultations were also held on various awareness campaigns to highlight the impor­tance of literacy among the people, while a painting competition on the title of “My Future Dream” at the dis­trict level and special prizes for the 3 best art pieces were also decided. DG Literacy Dr. Khurram Shahzad directed all the district officers of the department to play a key role in celebrating the World Literacy Day in a grand manner and to keep them regularly informed about the prepa­rations made in this regard. Repre­sentatives of UNICEF and JICA also participated in the meeting.