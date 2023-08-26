Saturday, August 26, 2023
 Provincial cabinet approves Pindi Safe City Project

Israr Ahmad
August 26, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI -Caretaker Pro- vincial Minister for Prima- ry, Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir said the mega project of safe city proj- ect has been approved by the provincial cabinet. The goal was achieved due to the special interest of Pun- jab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, he said. The plan for safe city project worth Rs 5.7 billion has also been moved to Election Commis- sion of Pakistan after ap- proval, he said adding that work on the mega proj- ect would be started soon. Provincial Minister Dr. Ja- mal Nasir said that Safe City Project is a mega proj- ect for Rawalpindi and the caretaker government led by Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi is determined to im- plement this project. He said that under the Safe City Project, 3500 cameras will be installed at 425 lo- cations in Rawalpindi and this project will be.

Israr Ahmad

