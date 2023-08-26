Selahadin Eyyubi - Akli Films and Ansari Shah films of Pakistan announced a collaborative effort between Pakistan and Turkey

Akli Films and Ansari Shah Films of Pakistan proudly unveil its latest project, the monumental series Selahadin Eyyubi, a collaborative effort between Pakistan and Turkey that promises to redefine historical storytelling.

The highlight of this announcement is the selection of Turkish actor Uğur Güneş to play the iconic role of Selahadin Eyyubi, the warrior king and founder of the Eyyubi dynasty.

Uğur Güneş, acclaimed for his charismatic performances in various Turkish television dramas, has been tapped to bring the legendary figure of the Sultan to life. With his remarkable talent and on-screen presence, Güneş is poised to offer an unparalleled portrayal of the revered king.

The decision to cast Uğur Güneş as Eyyubi underscores the commitment to authenticity and excellence that "Selahadin Eyyubi" aims to achieve. His past achievements, including his role as Tugtekin Bey in "Diriliş: Ertuğrul," have garnered critical acclaim and earned him recognition from institutions such as the Ankara Ministry of Youth, which awarded him the Best Actor of the Year Award.

Selahadin Eyyubi also boasts a stellar creative team from Pakistan, with esteemed actors Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed at the helm of affairs, further emphasizing the cross-cultural exchange of talent and art. This collaboration which also includes Dr Kashif Ansari and Dr. Junaid Ali Shah aims to not only create an enthralling cinematic experience but also strengthen the bonds between Pakistan and Turkey.

This epic saga will delve into the life and times of Sultan Eyyubi, portraying his unwavering leadership, valor, and contributions to history. As the series explores his legacy, it also seeks to reinforce the enduring friendship and partnership between Pakistan and Turkey. The exchange of talent and artistic ideas through this endeavor underscores the mutual respect and admiration the two nations have for each other.

"We are thrilled to embark on this artistic journey that celebrates our shared history and artistic excellence," said Adnan Siddiqui, an integral part of the project. "Through 'Salahuddin,' we aim to honor the legacy of a legendary figure while forging stronger ties between our nations."

Humayun Saeed echoed this sentiment, stating, "Uğur Güneş's portrayal of Salahuddin Ayyubi will undoubtedly bring a new dimension to the character's persona. This collaboration speaks volumes about the strength of the bond we share."