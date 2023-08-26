Saturday, August 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SHC suspends ATC pronounced sentence in case of mudslinging judge

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 26, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-The Sindh High Court (SHC) here on Friday suspended the verdict of Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), Mirpurkhas and granted bail to the man who was convicted for allegedly vituperating the ATC in a social media post.
“The sentence awarded to the applicant is suspended till the final decision,” reads the order of Hyderabad Circuit Bench of SHC.
Advocate Sajjad Chandio, counsel of the applicant Abdul Ghani, pleaded before the court that his client did not post any offensive content on social media against a judge or a court.
He argued that the ATC Mirpurkhas convicted his client without a fair investigation over the accusation. He was sentenced for 6 month imprisonment besides a fine of Rs100,000 after found convicted under Section 37-B of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, he added.
The SHC ordered the respondents to submit the reply and fixed the next hearing for September 26.
Ghani was granted bail against a surety of Rs50,000.

Supplementary grant cases to be considered by Finance Division

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1693021976.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023