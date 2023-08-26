Sunday, August 27, 2023
Sindh governor refuses to sign Karachi Metropolitan University bill

Web Desk
2:14 PM | August 26, 2023
National

Raising several objections, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Saturday refused to give his assent to the Karachi Metropolitan University bill.

Raising objections to the bill passed by the Sindh Assembly, Governor Tessori sent it back to the provincial assembly unsigned.

The governor particularly objected to the mayor or administrator becoming the pro-vice chancellor of the university.

Last year, the KMC proposed to establish a full-fledged public University in district Central, Karachi.

In October, the former Sindh cabinet approved the establishment of Karachi Metropolitan University in the port city.

The last Sindh Assembly had passed ‘The Karachi Metropolitan University Bill, 2022’ earlier this month.

