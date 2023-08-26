Smoking, gutka use in govt office, hospital premises banned

KARACHI-Sindh health authorities imposed a ban on smoking and chewing gutka and manipuri in the premises of public sector offices and hospitals across the province, here Friday. On the directions of Sindh Health Minister Dr Saad Khalid Niaz, the Director General (DG) of Health Services Sindh has issued written directives to all directors and medical superintendents of major hospitals and medical institutes for strict implementations of the orders. Dr Irshad Memon urged all directors and MSs not to allow smoke and chew mainpuri and gutka in the hospital premises; therefore, orders must be implemented in letter and spirit.