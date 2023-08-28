Speakers for global collaboration to overcome climate change issues

Swabi - Speakers at a gathering on climate change said on Friday that this is a serious global issue and needs global collaboration to ensure our future’s safety.

The one-day gathering on “Energy, Climate Change, and Degradation of Structure” was held under the framework of the Pak-UK Education Gateway Mobility Partnership Grant for Faculty in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission at the Management Science Hall of the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology.

Delegates from UK and Pakistani universities, GIK Institute, National University of Science and Technology (NUST), COMSATS University Islamabad, University of Okara, and NED University of Engineering and Technology Karachi participated.

Dr Adnan Syed, who led the British delegation, said they were here as the British Council initiated a global partnership and selected six universities in Pakistan. Under this program, about 15 Pakistani experts are expected to visit the UK next month, focusing on healthy and result-oriented research. Climate change is a global challenge, and they need global partners to find solutions to environmental problems, he said.

“We work with our partners to develop technology to tackle environmental issues and reduce climate change’s impact on human beings.

” Dr Sue Impey, a renowned materials scientist at Cranfield University, the United Kingdom, said there is a dire need for the global community to work together to resolve climate change issues and achieve the goal of a clean environment for future generations.

Prof. Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector of GIK Institute, said they were ready to play their role in conducting research on climate change and producing indigenous technology to tackle environmental degradation.

Prof. Dr SM Hassan Zaidi, Pro-Rector Academics, spoke in detail about the plantation campaign conducted at GIK Institute while keeping the environment clean and green on campus.