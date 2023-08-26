Supplementary grant cases to be considered by Finance Division

ISLAMABAD-The ministry of finance has clarified that no supplementary grants for any additional unbudgeted spending over the parliamentary approved level in FY24, will be approved in order to remain within the approved budgetary allocation, at least until the formation of a new government after the elections (except if needed to respond to a severe natural disaster). According to the notification issued by the ministry of finance, supplementary grant (SG) cases shall be considered by the Finance Division, after fulfillment of the following conditions by the Principal Accounting Offices (PAOs) including supplementary grant only in case of severe natural disasters.

Meanwhile, where no funds can be made available through re-appropriation and TSG, shall require the following, the PAO certifies that all avenues have been exhausted, which is to be verified by the relevant Accounting Organization/Office. The PAO provides valid justification and cogent reasons for demanding SG; Examination by Expenditure Wing or concerned wing of the Finance Division; Recommendation of Budget Wing.

The above instruction and guidelines shall be applicable for all “Demand for Grants and Appropriations” both current and development expenditures, and shall be followed by all PAOs, Heads of the Departments or Organizations or Sub-ordinate Offices and the Accounting Organizations/Offices.

It further stated that PAOs have been provided additional funds to meet the funding requirements of Adhoc Relief Allowance 2023 announced in the budget for CFY 2023-24, under a separate Cost Centre in each Demand for Grants. PAOs are, hereby, advised to re-appropriate these funds, in consultation with Expenditure Wing, Finance Division, only for the purpose of Adhoc Relief Allowance 2023, to Cost Centers of Divisions / Attached Departments/Subordinate Offices within respective Demands for Grants no later than 31stAugust, 2023. Within the various “Head of Accounts” under ERE, re-appropriation of funds may be made; Re-appropriation of funds shall be allowed, within an approved Demand for Grant and Appropriation, from one “Head of Account” to another “Head of Account” provided that no re-appropriation shall be made from Employees Related Expenses (ERE) to any other “Head of Account”(Non-ERE);

In case of shortfall in ERE allocation during the CFY, re-appropriation of funds from Non-ERE “Head of Accounts” may be made on priority basis; Re-appropriation Orders, duly approved by the Competent Authority shall be provided to the Accounting Organizations/Offices for entry into SAP system; however, re-appropriation of funds shall remain within the prescribed quarterly limits given by the Finance Division in the Strategy for Release of Funds of CFY.

Copies of the approved Re-appropriation Order shall be provided to the Expenditure Wing and Director (Budget Computerization), Finance Division for record and monitoring purposes; Other guidelines and instructions contained in the “Financial Management and Powers of Principal Accounting Officers Regulations, 2021” including its Schedule shall be followed in true letter and spirit; No re-appropriation shall be made from unreleased budget; No re-appropriation of funds shall be allowed during the last month of the financial year.