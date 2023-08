BANGKOK-Thailand’s exports shrank for the 10th straight month in July as lower commodity prices compared to the preceding year led to a major slowdown in export values, official data showed on Friday. Exports, a key driver of the Southeast Asian country’s economic growth, fell 6.2 percent last month from a year earlier to 22.14 billion U.S. dollars, edging down from a year-on-year decline of 6.4 percent in June, according to the data released by the Ministry of Commerce.